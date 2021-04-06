Government Should Consider 3-4-Day-Long Lockdown: Gujarat HC  

The division bench of the Gujarat High Court, led by the Chief Justice on Tuesday, 6 April, advised the Gujarat government to impose a 3-4-day lockdown or curfew, looking at the rising cases of coronavirus infections in the state. The Gujarat Chief Minister told the media that it will consider the court's advice in the core committee meeting to be held in the evening in Gandhinagar.

Looking at the rising cases of infections in Gujarat, the division bench of Chief Justice Vikramnath and Justice AJ Shastri had summoned the Advocate General (AG), Kamal Trivedi and the Government Pleader (GP) Manisha LuvKumar on Tuesday and advised the government to think about imposing a short lockdown or curfew in Gujarat.