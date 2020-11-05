Increase in Retirement Age, Pension Cuts Suggested for Forces

The Indian government wants soldiers to serve longer as it faces shortage of funds along with rising manpower cost. While that may temporarily address a burgeoning fiscal hole, it will increase the age-profile of the military.

The newly created Department of Military Affairs headed by General Bipin Rawat has proposed to increase the retirement age of officers of the Indian armed forces and to cut down pension of officers opting for premature retirement.

The proposal stated that DMA is reviewing the pension entitlements because the loss of high-skilled manpower results in a void in the services skill matrix and is counterproductive to the armed forces.