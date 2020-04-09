Govt Removes Customs Duty, Cess on Ventilators, COVID-19 Test Kits
The government on Thursday, 9 April, removed customs duty and health cess till September on ventilators, coronavirus testing kits and other medical supplies to increase domestic availability of these products to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the removal of the duty and cess, prices of these products that include personal protection equipment and face and surgical masks would also come down.
These exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items. "This basic customs duty exemption shall be available up to the 30 September this year," it said.
Currently, there is a 10 per cent duty on ventilators, and test kits; and 7.5 per cent on face and surgical masks. It ranges from 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent on PPE. Health cess is flat 5 per cent on all these goods.
With the number of COVID-19 patients increasing, there is a significant rise in demand for these items in the domestic market.
India has already restricted exports of diagnostic kits to discourage outbound shipments.
Commenting on the move, Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY said: "This was a much anticipated and a welcome exemption given the dire need of these goods to fight COVID-19 in India".
According to trade experts, China is a major supplier of these goods in the world.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)