Government Raises MSP of Wheat by Rs 40, the Lowest in a Decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) where the decision to raise the price was taken.

The CCEA said in a statement that the raising of MSP for six rabi crops for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) and 2022-23 marketing seasons has been approved. Wheat and mustard are the two major rabi crops.

Moreover, the CCEA added, the MSP has been raised to encourage crop diversification as the return to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of wheat, canola oil seed, and mustard, followed by lentil, gram, barley, and safflower, NDTV reported.