‘No Doubt About Safety’: Centre Ahead of COVID Vaccine Rollout 

With the preparations for the COVID-19 vaccination drive in full swing ahead of the rollout on 16 January, NITI Ayyog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday, 12 January, that there should be no doubt about the safety of the two approved vaccine candidates – ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

"They have been tested on thousands of people and the side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at the Health Ministry briefing on Tuesday.

Giving details regarding the procurement of the two vaccines, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that the Government of India is procuring 1.1 crore doses of 'Covishield' from the Serum Institute of India at a cost of Rs 200 per dose, excluding taxes.