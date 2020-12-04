Govt Orders Wikipedia To Remove Incorrect Map Of J&K On Its Site
The Indian government has written a strongly worded letter to Wikipedia asking the site to take down the map.
The Indian government has written a strongly worded letter to Wikipedia on 27 November directing the US based non-profit to remove the link of an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir.
The map shows Aksai Chin - a region constituting the eastern portion of Kashmir which has been subject to border dispute between India and China since 1962 - as a part of China.
This error was flagged by a Twitter user who highlighted that the page on India-Bhutan relationship used the incorrect map and asked the government to take action.
The secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Ajay Sawhney issued the order under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 to Wikipedia to remove the map as it violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India reported PTI.
Sources told PTI that the government can take legal action against the company, including blocking access to the entire platform if the directive is ignored.
Twitter Given Notice For ‘Leh In China’
On 9 November, last month, the government issued a notice to microblogging Twitter for misrepresenting Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
This warning came right after Twitter was served a notice in September for using a geotag that showed Leh as part of China. It stated that any disrespect of the country’s sovereignty and integrity was totally unacceptable.
Twitter has since resolved the issue.
(With inputs from PTI)
