Govt Exempts Excise Duty on ATF for Indian Carriers for Overseas Flights

The government has exempted domestic airlines flying overseas from paying excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), bringing them at parity with international carriers.

Airlines will, however, continue to pay an 11 per cent excise duty on ATF used for flying aircraft domestically.

In a notification dated 7 July, the finance ministry said the exemption from both basic excise duty and special additional excise duty would be applicable retrospectively from 1 July.