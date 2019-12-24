India to Get First Chief of Defence Staff, To Be a 4-Star General

The sources further said that the CDS would not be eligible to hold any government office after demitting office. He will also not hold any private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting office of CDS.

The CDS will also be the permanent chairperson of the chiefs of staff committee, wherein he would be supported by the integrated defence staff, government sources further said.

The new position of CDS was announced by PM Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address this year. The announcement on Tuesday comes just days after Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane was announced to replace General Bipin Rawat the as the next Chief of Army Staff.