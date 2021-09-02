Follow COVID Norms; Restrict Diwali, Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: Govt

Ahead of widely celebrated festivals, such as Diwali, Eid, and Ganesh Chaturthi, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 2 September, took notice of the COVID-19 situation in the country and urged all citizens to celebrate in a restrictive manner.

Dr VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog and chief of the pandemic task force, spoke at the government's media briefing on COVID and said, "Festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Eid are coming. This year too, like the last year, they will need to be celebrated in a restrictive manner, and it is our appeal to all to stay at home."