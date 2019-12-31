Govt to Offer 5G Spectrum Trials to All Operators Including Huawei

India will not bar any equipment suppliers, such as China's Huawei, in the upcoming trials for 5G, said Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday, 30 December, specifying that the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G networks.

Huawei rivals western equipment makers, such as Ericsson, and is banned in the US. Many countries, however, have allowed telecom service providers to use Chinese gears. And now, India has also indicated its unwillingness to keep any company out of 5G trials.

The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all operators in the country, Prasad said on Monday on the sidelines of a telecom event.

This implies that all operators, backed by equipment vendors they have decided to partner with, will be able to participate in the upcoming 5G trials in the country, and the stance is expected to spell a relief for Chinese gear maker Huawei.