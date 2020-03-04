#GoodNews: Sikkim to Use Bamboo Water Bottles to Combat Plastic
Lachen, a town is Sikkim, is set to introduce bamboo water bottles for tourists in an effort to combat the widespread use of plastic water bottles and littering, reports India Times.
The step was taken by the locals after plastic bottles were left behind by tourists who flock to the town in lakhs every year for its snow-capped peaks and picturesque views, according to India Times.
In 1998, Sikkim became the first state in India to ban plastic bags. In 2016 it banned the use of packaged drinking water at government offices and events.
(With inputs from India Times)
