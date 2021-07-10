GoodNews: J&K's Bobiya Village Becomes First to be 100% Vaccinated

Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 100 percent vaccination in the 45 plus group in nine districts.

The Shopian district in South Kashmir has become the first district in Kashmir to provide 100 percent immunisation to persons over the age of 45 followed by Bandipore, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, and Samba.

At least 66 percent of J&K's adults over 45 have been vaccinated, which is much higher than the national average of 32 percent.