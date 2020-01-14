#GoodNews: Uttarakhand to Offer Pension to Acid Attack Survivors
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is over the moon with her latest directorial Chhapaak as she says the movie has succeeded to serve its "purpose" after Uttarakhand announced pension for acid attack survivors in the state following the release.
The New Indian Express on Saturday, 11 January, had reported that "as of now, there are 10-11 acid attack survivors living in the state of Uttarakhand".
Rekha Arya, the State Women and Child Welfare Minister, while announcing the scheme said that the government was planning to start a pension scheme under which Rs 5,000-6,000 will be provided every month to the survivors so that they can live a life with dignity.
Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film was released on 10 January. It was declared tax free in Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
