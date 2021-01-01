Goldsmith in J&K’s Srinagar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants
It is not immediately known why the assailants had targeted the goldsmith.
Unidentified assailants shot dead a well-known goldsmith in the Sarai Bala area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, on Thursday, 31 December.
The victim has been identified as Satpal Nischal, 62, owner of Nischal Jewelers, who was critically injured and shifted to the hospital. However, the hospital authorities declared him brought dead.
The incident occurred around 6:30 pm, prompting joint contingents of police and paramilitary forces to carry out a cordon and search operation in the area but no one was arrested, according to a report by Greater Kashmir.
The incident created panic in the area and security was tightened across the city. It is not immediately known why the assailants had targeted the goldsmith, a resident of Indra Nagar.
The police has taken cognisance of the crime and registered a case.
(With inputs from PTI, Greater Kashmir)
