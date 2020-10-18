Gold Smuggling Case: Suspended IAS Officer Admitted in Hospital

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar on Saturday, 17 October, underwent an angiography that revealed he had no cardiac issues, but later he complained of back pain problem and was shifted to the state-run Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier in the day, a medical bulletin issued by a private hospital where he was admitted since Friday night said that an angiography revealed he had no cardiac issues but after he complained of a bad back, further examination found that he had a lumbar disc prolapse and required more medical attention. Hence, an opinion from a higher centre was needed, the hospital added.