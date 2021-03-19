‘False Evidence Against Kerala CM’: Police Files Case Against ED

The woman cop, reportedly, testified that she had heard an ED officer by the name of Radhakrishnan offering to make Swapna an approver in the case if she testified against the Chief Minister.

The cop, according to reports, alleged that the ED officer wanted Swapna to testify that the cash found in the locker of her bank was handed over to her by M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the chief minister, and that the cash was given to Sivasankar by the CM himself.

The case was registered two days ago on the basis of a report filed by the Crime Branch team.

ED sources have told PTI that they have no information about registration of the case and would anyhow face it legally.