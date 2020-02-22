Gold Deposits Worth Rs 12 Lakh Crore Found in UP’s Sonbhadra

The deposits in Son Pahadi are estimated to be around 2,943.26 tonnes, while that at Hardi block are around 646.16 kilogram, the official said.

He added that besides gold, some other minerals have also been found in the area.

As per the World Gold Council, India currently has 626 tonnes of gold reserves. The new reserves are almost five times that amount and estimated to be worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore.

The British reportedly were the first to initiate the process of finding gold reserves in Sonbhadra region, which is more in the news for being a Naxalism-affected area.

Interestingly, Sonbhadra, the second largest district of Uttar Pradesh, is the only district in the country which shares its borders with four states – Madhya Pradesh to the west, Chhattisgarh to the south, Jharkhand to the southeast and Bihar to the east.