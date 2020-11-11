GOI Needs Vaccine Distribution Strategy For Pzifer: Rahul Gandhi

About the Pfizer Vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc, a US-based pharmaceutical company, and the German firm BioNTech SE has reportedly prevented more than 90 percent of infections in a study with tens of thousands of volunteers. This, according to Bloomberg, is being deemed as the most encouraging scientific advancement so far in the battle against the coronavirus.

Further, AFP reported that protection in patients was achieved seven days after the second of two doses, and 28 days after the first, according to preliminary findings.

However, the vaccine would not be available for public use without the data of safety being released, and it may only be announced to the public in the later days of November, reported The Hindustan Times.