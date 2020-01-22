Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice Against Godman Nithyananda

According to police sources, Nithyananda fled India via Nepal a year ago, and has not been traceable since. His passport has been cancelled and his application for a fresh one has also been rejected.

However, he has been seen in several videos making bizarre claims in his sermons from undisclosed locations.

He is being investigated in criminal cases, including that of allegedly raping a girl inside his ashram in Karnataka and kidnapping and abusing minors in his Gujarat ashram. An FIR was registered against him after two girls went missing from the ashram. He was arrested in 2010 in Himachal Pradesh after he was seen in an explicit footage with an actress.

Nithyananda recently launched a website announcing that he has established his own country, ‘Kailaasa.’