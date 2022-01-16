With Goa Elections Around the Corner, Kejriwal Begins Door-to-Door Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal joined the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) candidates in their door-to-door campaigning in Goa on Saturday, 16 January, just a few weeks before the state goes to polls.

Kejriwal, who joined the outreach programme at St Andre Assembly constituency, told reporters that “voters in Goa are looking for a change. There are issues like unemployment which needs to be addressed," as quoted in The Hindu.

He also went on to say that the voters have faith in AAP.

"The voters feel that the AAP government will resolve their issues. All the guarantees announced by us, including providing free and interrupted electricity supply, unemployment allowance, reservation in employment for locals, will be fulfilled," he told The Hindu.

Kejriwal also said that his party "has developed a 13-point agenda for the Goa public", after which he asserted that "the AAP is fresh hope" to the people of Goa, and that they "didn't have any choice except BJP/Congress earlier, they want a change and are frustrated," ANI reported.