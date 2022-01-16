With Goa Elections Around the Corner, Kejriwal Begins Door-to-Door Campaign
In the 2017 elections, AAP had not been able to win a single seat and had garnered around 6.2 percent vote share.
Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal joined the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) candidates in their door-to-door campaigning in Goa on Saturday, 16 January, just a few weeks before the state goes to polls.
Kejriwal, who joined the outreach programme at St Andre Assembly constituency, told reporters that “voters in Goa are looking for a change. There are issues like unemployment which needs to be addressed," as quoted in The Hindu.
He also went on to say that the voters have faith in AAP.
"The voters feel that the AAP government will resolve their issues. All the guarantees announced by us, including providing free and interrupted electricity supply, unemployment allowance, reservation in employment for locals, will be fulfilled," he told The Hindu.
Kejriwal also said that his party "has developed a 13-point agenda for the Goa public", after which he asserted that "the AAP is fresh hope" to the people of Goa, and that they "didn't have any choice except BJP/Congress earlier, they want a change and are frustrated," ANI reported.
Taking a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal during his press briefing also said that proof of his corruption-free government had been provided by Modi himself.
"In Delhi we did this... a certificate was provided by PM Modi, who conducted raids on me, on (Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia... raids were done by the CBI, by police. They set up a commission to examine 400 of our files... but they couldn't find one mistake, " he said, according a report published by NDTV.
AAP in the 2017 Goa Elections
In the previous Goa elections that took place in 2017, AAP had won zero seats out of the 39 it had contested in the 40-member legislative Assembly, and had garnered around 6.2 percent of the total votes.
Their CM candidate was ex-bureaucrat Elvis Gomes, who himself finished fourth in his constituency.
The Congress party had been the single-largest party with 17 seats, but since it failed to cross the majority mark, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with 13 seats, got into an alliance with regional parties and independent candidates to form the government.
The BJP's Pramod Sawant is the incumbent CM of the state.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.