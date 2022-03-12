'Will Form New Govt Soon': Pramod Sawant Submits Resignation to Goa Guv
Pramod Sawant has managed to retain the Sanquelim seat in the Assembly elections.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has submitted his resignation to Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhawan in Panaji on Saturday, 12 March.
Contrary to some exit poll predictions which suggested a hung assembly in Goa with the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress engaged in a neck and neck battle, the 10 March results gave a clear mandate in favour of the BJP which emerged as the single-largest party with 20 seats and a vote share of 33.3 percent.
Pramod Sawant, who took over as the Chief Minister of Goa after the death of stalwart BJP leader Manohar Parrikar in 2019, is likely return for a second term with the BJP forming the government in the 40-seat assembly with the support of two independents.
The 2022 assembly election was the first Goa election in the last 27 years which the BJP did not fight under the leadership of Parrikar.
