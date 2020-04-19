Goa Becomes First State to Bring Down COVID-19 Cases to Zero

He added, “Thanking the entire medical team of doctors & nurses headed by Dr. Edwin at ESI, Dr. Savio at Virology lab, Director DHS Dr. Dsa & Dean GMC Dr. Bandekar who fought this battle in the frontline & put themselves in the path of this virus. Goa stands united against COVID-19.”

Seven patients in Goa had tested positive for the deadly virus, but the figure kept decreasing and no fresh case has been registered after 3 April. “ While currently we do not have any active cases in the state, it is our responsibility to keep in mind the importance of the lockdown, maintain social distancing, increase the scope of testing and adhere to norms and guidelines issued by both central and state government,” said Rane in his statement.