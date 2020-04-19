Goa Becomes First State to Bring Down COVID-19 Cases to Zero
Goa becomes the first state to bring down the number of active cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus to zero. The health minister of Goa Vishwajit Rane put out a tweet saying the same. He said, “Zero indeed has great value! Immensely happy to announce that all the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are now NEGATIVE. Very grateful to our Doctors & frontline workers who worked tirelessly & risked their lives to save others.”
He added, “Thanking the entire medical team of doctors & nurses headed by Dr. Edwin at ESI, Dr. Savio at Virology lab, Director DHS Dr. Dsa & Dean GMC Dr. Bandekar who fought this battle in the frontline & put themselves in the path of this virus. Goa stands united against COVID-19.”
Seven patients in Goa had tested positive for the deadly virus, but the figure kept decreasing and no fresh case has been registered after 3 April. “ While currently we do not have any active cases in the state, it is our responsibility to keep in mind the importance of the lockdown, maintain social distancing, increase the scope of testing and adhere to norms and guidelines issued by both central and state government,” said Rane in his statement.
Post recovery, patients have been moved from the hospital to a hotel where they will be quarantined for another two weeks. This is to prevent them from catching other infections.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)