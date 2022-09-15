Goa Assembly Speaker Accepts Merger of Congress Legislature Party Into BJP

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday, 16 September, accepted the merger of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into the ruling BJP.

Michael Lobo, the leader of opposition in the Goa Assembly, had moved a resolution for the merger on 13 September after eight of the 11 Congress MLAs, including Lobo and veteran leader Digambar Kamat, had jumped ship and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The other Congress MLAs, who switched over to the saffron party, include Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

Tawadkar went through the letter submitted by the MLAs and found that they have the required numbers, he told the reporters.