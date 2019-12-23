‘Go Back’ Chants, Black Flags Shown to Dhankhar at Jadavpur Univ
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags on Monday, 23 December, by students at Jadavpur University where he went to attend a meeting as its chancellor. Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court directed the state government to suspend any campaigns related to CAA on the same day.
Amid the fracas, Dhankhar was stuck for around 45 minutes after which he was escorted to the court meeting venue by security men.
Dhankhar had tweeted about the meeting earlier.
Shortly after Dhankar tweeted:
Guv ‘Making Unwarranted Interference’
The varsity earlier cancelled the special convocation where Dhankhar was supposed to confer D.Litt and D.Sc to some eminent people. It was scheduled on 24 December.
The JU authorities said that it will instead hold a simple ceremony in which only students will be awarded degrees and certificates.
‘Suspend CAA Related Media Campaigns’: HC
Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government on Monday to suspend all media campaigns related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
A division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the state government to suspend the campaigns on CAA till the court gives its final orders.
The bench, which has been hearing petitions on issues like the state's campaign against the CAA in various forms of media, breakdown of law and order situation and damage to railway property, said the matter will be heard next on 9 January.
Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted before the court that the law and order situation in the state is under control and that suspension of internet services has been revoked.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
