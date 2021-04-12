‘Glad to Be Back Home’: Prez Kovind Discharged From AIIMS
President Kovind thanked the “exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff” for his speedy recovery.
President Ram Nath Kovind was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, on Monday, 12 April, after having undergone a successful bypass surgery in late March.
Taking to Twitter on 30 March, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had congratulated the team of doctors for a successful operation and said he was praying for the president’s well-being and speedy recovery.
President Kovind tweeted photos of him leaving the hospital and thanked the “exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army’s RR hospital” for his speedy recovery.
President Kovind had been taken to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) after he experienced chest discomfort on 26 March. After his condition had stabilised, he was shifted to AIIMS for further treatment and investigation.
