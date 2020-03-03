‘Stand by Them 100%’: Bengaluru Youth React to Protesters’ Arrests

Much like the rest of the country, Bengaluru has seen countless protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that was passed in December.

As demonstrations led by students and activists gained momentum, two recent arrests have rocked Bengaluru’s protest circuit. The arrest of Amulya, a 19-year-old student-activist and translator was followed by the arrest of Ardra, a 24-year-old designer and activist.

While Amulya has been arrested and charged with sedition for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at a public meeting last month, Ardra was arrested for holding a placard that read, ‘Dalit Liberation, Kashmiri Liberation and Trans Liberation’ etc. Ironically, Ardra was attending a protest condemning Amulya’s arrest when they were picked up.

The arrests sent shockwaves through the city’s protest circuit, with many questioning the arrests. Some said that Amulya should have been allowed to finish speaking. We caught up with friends and student protesters to find out what they think.