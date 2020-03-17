Girl Who Accused Former Chhattisgarh CM’s PA of Rape Goes Missing

"Subsequently, a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Efforts are on to trace the girl and her family," he said.

In January, the girl had lodged a complaint at Women's police station in Raipur alleging Gupta had sexually assaulted her several times at his a residence in Nava Raipur between 2016 and December 2019, police had said.

The girl's parents had dropped her at Gupta's house in 2015 after he promised to look after her education, they said.

Gupta was arrested under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.