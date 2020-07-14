Kin Allege UP Girl Died After Being Thrown Off Bus Over COVID Fear
The passengers in the bus suspected her of having coronavirus after the 19-year-old felt unwell.
On 15 June,19-year-old Anshika Yadav was going to Shikohabad from Noida with her mother by a UP Roadways bus. She fell ill during the journey, causing panic among passengers who allegedly suspected her of having contracted COVID-19.
Anshika’s mother says, responding to the situation, the driver and conductor dragged her out of the bus and dropped her on the Yamuna Expressway.
Soon after, the girl passed away. The family claims she passed away after sustaining a head injury from allegedly being thrown off the bus.
“Anshika did not have any illness. It was an exceptionally hot day. She felt dizzy after getting on the bus and then got sick. When the bus reached close to the station in Mathura, the driver and the conductor forcefully dragged her out.”Sarvesh Yadav, Mother of the deceased girl
Her mother alleges that when she asked for water, she was given no help despite Anshika’s deteriorating health.
When the victim’s brother, Shiv Kumar Yadav, went to Maut Police Station to lodge a complaint regarding the incident, he was reportedly asked to leave by the station officer.
“If the passengers in the bus believed my sister was infected by coronavirus, they should have called an ambulance to send her to a health centre for treatment. It is gravely upsetting that instead of doing that, the bus conductor threw my sister out of the bus.”Shiv Kumar Yadav, Brother of the deceased girl
The family said that according to the doctors, Anshika died due to heart attack. Anshika reportedly suffered a head injury as well, which the family says was caused by her being allegedly thrown off the bus. However, details of the injury do not find mention in the post-mortem report.
Anshika’s older brother, Vipin Yadav, also alleges that the police refused to lodge an FIR.
“The authorities did not listen to us at all. They did not even let us lodge an FIR. Moreover, a post-mortem was conducted, then why wasn’t a corona test conducted?”Vipin Yadav, Brother of the deceased girl
Vipin said that after a lot of trouble, he met the SSP at Mathura, who finally filed the FIR.
He also said that the people responsible for mistreating his sister and causing her death, over their suspicion of Anshika having coronavirus, include the workers of the bus, as well as the law enforcement officers.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.