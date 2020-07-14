Kin Allege UP Girl Died After Being Thrown Off Bus Over COVID Fear

On 15 June,19-year-old Anshika Yadav was going to Shikohabad from Noida with her mother by a UP Roadways bus. She fell ill during the journey, causing panic among passengers who allegedly suspected her of having contracted COVID-19.

Anshika’s mother says, responding to the situation, the driver and conductor dragged her out of the bus and dropped her on the Yamuna Expressway.

Soon after, the girl passed away. The family claims she passed away after sustaining a head injury from allegedly being thrown off the bus.