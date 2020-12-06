Girl Accuses Four Men of Gangraping Her in a Moving Vehicle in UP
As many as four men have been accused of gang-raping a girl in a moving vehicle after allegedly abducting her in UP’s Bulandshahr, police said on Sunday, 6 December, PTI reported.
Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered and the officials are in the process of questioning one of the accused men identified in the victim’s written complaint.
“According to the complaint, the victim claimed that she was going to a shop for some work on 3 December when a van came to a halt and three-fours boys pulled her into the vehicle,” the PTI report mentioned.
She was then taken to Bairamnagar road where the accused men allegedly raped her and filmed the act. She also alleged that the main accused came to her house, along with few others on Saturday and threatened to kill the victim’s family if they registered a case against him.
The police said that the main accused has denied his involvement in the matter and that an investigation is underway.
“He claimed there was a dispute between his father and the girl's mother over the payment of Rs 2,000 as a ‘commission’ to her for helping him get a loan of Rs 30,000 before Diwali, due to which there were frequent quarrels,” the PTI report added.
(With inputs from PTI)
