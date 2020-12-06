Girl Accuses Four Men of Gangraping Her in a Moving Vehicle in UP

As many as four men have been accused of gang-raping a girl in a moving vehicle after allegedly abducting her in UP’s Bulandshahr, police said on Sunday, 6 December, PTI reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered and the officials are in the process of questioning one of the accused men identified in the victim’s written complaint.

“According to the complaint, the victim claimed that she was going to a shop for some work on 3 December when a van came to a halt and three-fours boys pulled her into the vehicle,” the PTI report mentioned.