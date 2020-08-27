Appointed Congress Chief Won’t Have 1% Support: Ghulam Nabi Azad

The letter was written to interim chief Sonia Gandhi by 23 Congress leaders including MPs and former ministers calling for reforms in the party, an inclusive decision making and “full-time, visible leadership” in the party.

Many members of the party saw this as an attack on Rahul Gandhi, who quit as the party chief last year after the Congress’ defeat in Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on 24 August, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim president of the party.