BJP Appoints National Secy Bhupender Yadav as GHMC Polls In-charge

The leadership of both the parties, as well as their social media wings, are at loggerheads over the development of Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the state election commission has released a provisional list of voters for the GHMC elections.

The election notification is expected to be issued later this week. Earlier, MIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asadudduin Owaisi met with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to reportedly discuss the scene of the GHMC.

Meanwhile, the BJP National President JP Nadda also appointed Union Minister Anurag Thakur as the election in-charge for the upcoming local polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Sanjay Bhatia, will be co-in-charge for the Jammu and Kashmir polls.