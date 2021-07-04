Scuffle Over Food: Man Beaten to Death Near UP Temple Premises

Some locals in the area tried to give a communal spin to the incident claiming people of different faith were consuming meat near the temple premises.

Ghaziabad police later clarified that the two warring groups involved in the incident belong to the same faith.

"This incident does not involve people from different faith as it being alleged. The video footage makes it clear that the accused were neither having meat nor consuming liquor," an official release from Ghaziabad police read.