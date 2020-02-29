India Revokes Visa of German Student at IIT-M Who Protested CAA

Months after he was made to leave India for participating in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the government of India has cancelled the visa of Jakob Lindenthal, the German exchange student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M).

According to reports, Jakob was informed by the Indian Embassy in Germany on February 8 that his visa has been revoked. Jakob’s visa was valid from June 2019 until June 2020. He told The Indian Express that he was not given any reason for this decision.