At Davos, George Soros Attacks PM Modi’s ‘Frightening’ Nationalism

Soros’s comments come at a time when activists are increasingly calling out heads of government to not infringe upon citizens’ rights and freedoms. The philanthropist, who regularly donates to NGOs and liberal causes, said that “once lost, personal autonomy would be difficult to recover.”

“We live at a transformational moment in history. The survival of open societies is endangered and we face an even greater crisis: climate change,” said the philanthropist. At Davos, climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg had also previously advocated for increased efforts to counter the issue, and Soros also pushed for more active policies to improve the situation.