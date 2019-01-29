George Fernandes: Seminary Dropout Who Almost Bombed Vidhan Soudha

(This article was first published on 29 January 2019. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the death anniversary of George Fernandes.)

It had been a few hours since the country woke up to the news of George Fernandes’ death, and at the clergy house in Bengaluru’s Bishop House, a retired priest had sat down for lunch. For 86-year-old Fr Anthappa, hearing is a challenge, so, those around him had to shout several times to inform him that his senior from the St Peter’s seminary had passed away.

But, confined to his retired life and challenged by his fading memory, Fr Anthappa was under the impression that George Fernandes had been dead for several years. So, when the news was broken to him his response was a mere “Oh.”