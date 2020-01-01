‘We Keep Ourselves Away From Politics’: Rawat Takes Charge as CDS
Newly-appointed Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday, 1 January, said the armed forces stay away from politics and work as per the directives of the government of the day.
Rawat had received flak from Opposition leaders for his “leaders who lead people in inappropriate directions are not leaders” comment amid the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Loading...
Rawat also said that his focus as CDS will be to integrate the efforts of the three services and to work as a team. He also said that his focus will be to ensure best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services.
‘An Outstanding Officer’: PM Modi Congratulates Rawat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate General Rawat.
“I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal,” Modi wrote.
Remembering the martyrs and calling the creation of post a historic development, Modi said that the creation of the post will “help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare”.
Appointed CDS With Effect From 31 December
According to a government order, General Rawat has been appointed as the CDS with effect from 31 December.
"Government has decided to appoint General Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff with effect from 31 December and until further orders and extension in service of General Rawat with effect from 31 December and till the period he holds the office of CDS," the defence ministry said.
(With inputs from PTI)