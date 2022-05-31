Gitanjali Shree's 'Tomb Of Sand': Transcending Boundaries To Find New Meanings

The novel introduces a highly affluent family, members of which include an elder son (Bade), a younger, estranged daughter (Beti), Bade’s wife (Bahu), and their children (Overseas or Serious Son and Sid). They have countless servants at their disposal and many relatives frequenting their visits to see the old and ailing Ma.

Bade and Beti never see eye to eye, with Beti being the rebellious and modern woman who had only one choice – to abandon the family. She is the independent character living afar, a price she pays for not wanting to be subjugated by her brother.

Bade and Bahu are also constantly engaging in the more 'acceptable' husband-wife verbal brawls. The two address each other as D, which was initially an acronym for 'darling' but eventually got substituted with 'duffer'.