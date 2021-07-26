COVID-19 Drug Hoarding Row: SC Refuses to Hear Gautam Gambhir's Plea

The Delhi High Court had questioned if the East Delhi MP had licence to procure and distribute Fabiflu in large quantities.

“We have already said it is a malpractice. This tendency of people trying to take advantage and then trying to appear as a saviour when they themselves created the problem has to be denounced. And then the person goes on to state he would do it again. If it continues, we know how to deal with it,” the bench said in a statement.

However, the Drug Control Department submitted a report to the court stating that the distribution was an exception under mentioned in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh had then severely criticised the drug controller for not examining how the MP Gautam Gambhir procured large quantities of Fabiflu in May.

“You (drug controller) are wrong to say it was not in short supply. You want us to shut our eyes. You think you would get away with this,” the HC bench said, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI and LiveLaw)