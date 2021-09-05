Gauri Lankesh Murder: Four Years On, No Convictions Made in the Case

Four years after journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in south Bengaluru, the Karnataka police seems to have made no headway in the murder case. No one has been convicted in the case so far. And the trial against the accused is yet to start. Till now, 18 people have been arrested in the case, The News Minute reported.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the trial is yet to begin due to multiple delays caused by several pleas filed by the accused, the accused being lodged in different jails across the country, and the coronavirus situation.

Gauri, who was the editor of weekly Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was a vocal critic of Hindutva. She was murdered on 5 September, 2017 allegedly by members of a radical hindutva group.