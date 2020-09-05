Gauri Lankesh Case Ready For Trial, but Without the Murder Weapon 

The four bullet slugs and cartridges recovered from Gauri Lankesh’s house, on the night of the murder, were sent for forensic analysis within a day. To verify a hunch, the SIT asked the forensic team to compare the slugs and cartridges with that of Kalburgi and Pansare murder cases.

“Every weapon leaves a unique mark on the bullets. For example, a mark created by the groove or the firing pin of the weapon. The same mark can be found on every bullet fired from the weapon,” explained an SIT officer.

The forensic tests proved that the same weapon was used to murder Kalburgi, Pansare and Lankesh.