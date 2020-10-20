20 Years After Leaving India, Dr Singh Part of Ardern’s Cabinet

A 33-year old man, originally from Himachal Pradesh, is among the newly-elected members of Jacinda Ardern’s Cabinet in New Zealand, reported News-18.

Defeating the candidate from the National Party with a margin of 4,425 votes, Dr Gaurav Sharma won from the Hamilton West electorate.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakar, on Sunday, 18 October, took to Twitter to congratulate Dr Sharma for his victory.

“You have made Dev Bhoomi Himachal proud,” wrote the CM, while sharing the news of Gaurav Sharma’s election.