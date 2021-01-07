Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Akhil Gogoi In Anti-CAA Violence 

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday, 7 January has rejected the bail plea of Assam activist Akhil Gogoi on his alleged involvement in anti-Citizenship Amendment protests in the state in 2019, reported NDTV. This is his second bail plea rejection. The case was being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Gogoi, the leader of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), was arrested on 12 December 2019 from Jorhat, during the height of the anti-CAA protests in the state, as a "preventive measure."

He was then handed over to the NIA and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the protests and alleged links with Maoists.