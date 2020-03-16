Gathering of Over 50 People Not Allowed Till 31 March: CM Kejriwal
In the wake of rising panic over coronavirus in India, CM Arvind Kejriwal, today on 16 March, addressed media and announced a few new rules and restrictions for the people of Delhi.
Kejriwal declared that all the gyms, night clubs and spas in Delhi will be closed till 31 March. He further added, "Any gathering with more than 50 persons, be it religious, political, social or cultural, will not be allowed in Delhi till the end of March."
He requested people to postpone wedding ceremonies if possible. However, weddings are excluded from the restrictions so far.
When asked about Shaheen Bagh protesters who are continuing to protest despite the coronavirus threat, Kejriwal said, "Restriction applies on everyone. More than 50 people are simply not allowed to gather."
In last one week, a lot of people living in government quarantines have complained about inadequate facilities. In response, Kejriwal announced that 3 hotels are arranged for such people who are not happy with the facilities. However, these people will have to pay to live in these hotel-turned-quarantines.
Loading...
"We will examine if thermal screening for coronavirus can be done in Delhi Metro," Kejriwal added.
As of 16 March, India has recorded 110 positive cases of coronavirus.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )