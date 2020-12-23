2 Dead, 15 Sick After Gas Leakage at IFFCO Plant in UP’s Phoolpur
Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami said that a plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now.
Two people have died, while 15 employees of an IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Phoolpur have fallen ill after a gas leakage, ANI reported on Wednesday, 23 December.
The ammonia gas leak reportedly occurred at 11.30 pm on Tuesday night, when the staff on duty at night were engaged in work.
Assistant Manager VP Singh and Deputy Manager Abhyanandan were taken to the hospital in a critical condition and passed away during treatment. The 15 employees have been admitted to different hospitals.
According to IANS, IFFCO has two units of ammonia and urea manufacturing at Phoolpur on Jaunpur-Gorakhpur road.
Dhawal Jaiswal, SP Trans-Ganga, told IANS that senior officials of the company reached the unit and the gas leak was plugged. Company officials have also said that an inquiry would be set up into the reasons for the gas leak.
Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami also said that a plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now, according to ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.