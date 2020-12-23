2 Dead, 15 Sick After Gas Leakage at IFFCO Plant in UP’s Phoolpur

According to IANS, IFFCO has two units of ammonia and urea manufacturing at Phoolpur on Jaunpur-Gorakhpur road.

Dhawal Jaiswal, SP Trans-Ganga, told IANS that senior officials of the company reached the unit and the gas leak was plugged. Company officials have also said that an inquiry would be set up into the reasons for the gas leak.

Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami also said that a plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now, according to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)