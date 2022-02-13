Andhra Cops Burnt 2 Lakh Kilos of Ganja, and Apparently, No One Got High

With curiosity and anticipation, many people watched the spectacle taking place in an open ground in Kodur village in Andhra Pradesh. In a first-of-its-kind instance (and much to the disguised dismay of some), the Andhra Pradesh Police was preparing to set fire to two lakh kilos of ganja.

Erecting huge pyres on the ground in Kodur, which is in Anakapalle mandal of Visakhapatnam, the Andhra Pradesh Police carried out the exercise. Many on Twitter were curious to know if the smoke would cause police, journalists, and others present at the site to "get high."

However, all that the massive flames did was give many a headache, and apparently, no one got high.