Gangster Vikas Dubey Died of ‘Haemorrhage, Shock’: Autopsy Report

The post-mortem report of gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the ambush and murder of eight police officials in Bikru village, has revealed that Dubey died due to 'haemorrhage and shock' due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.

The history-sheeter was arrested from the Mahakaal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on 9 July.

Later, on 10 July, while he was being brought to Kanpur form Ujjain, the vehicle in which he was being taken, reportedly overturned and Dubey tried to flee after snatching the firearm of a policeman.

When the police asked Dubey to surrender, he started firing at the police, leading to a gun battle that finally killed the gangster in the cross-firing.