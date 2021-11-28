Gangster Act, NSA Against Those Guilty of UP TET Paper Leak: UP CM Adityanath

Adityanath also assured that the exam will be conducted again in a transparent manner within a month. No extra fee will be taken from any examinee and the government will arrange for their free movement through UPSRTC buses.



After leakage of the question paper, the state government has cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2021 exam and announced to conduct it in a month. The government has made it clear that the examinees will not have to fill any form and submit application fees again.



Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that dozens of suspects had been detained by STF in the case.



The Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police has arrested around 23 suspects from different cities- four from Lucknow, three from Meerut, one each from Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Kaushambhi and 13 from Prayagraj, the ADG informed.