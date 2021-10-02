Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, President Kovind and Others Pay Tributes
Modi also visited Vijay Ghat to pay homage to India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary on Saturday, 2 October.
Modi said Gandhi’s life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties. He said in a tweet, "I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.”
President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid their tributes at Rajghat.
The president said in a tweet, “Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. It is a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice. Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values. (sic)”
The vice president said in a tweet, "Mahatma Gandhi led the struggle to liberate India from colonial rule based on the values of Truth and Non-Violence. His principle of Ahimsa will continue to guide us and the rest of the world in our shared quest for peace, harmony and universal brotherhood."
(With inputs from PTI)
