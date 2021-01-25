Santosh Babu, Killed in Galwan Clash, Named For Maha Vir Chakra

The Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar regiment, Colonel Santosh Babu, who lost his life during the Galwan Valley clash last year, will be posthumously awarded with Maha Vir Chakra on Republic Day, reported news agency ANI.

The 39-year-old colonel was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on 15 June 2020, amid violent clashes with Chinese.

Mahavir Chakra is the second-highest military decoration in India after Param Vir Chakra. The Indian Army top brass reportedly recommended Colonel Babu’s name for the honor.