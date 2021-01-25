Santosh Babu, Killed in Galwan Clash, Named For Maha Vir Chakra
The 39-year-old colonel was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.
The Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar regiment, Colonel Santosh Babu, who lost his life during the Galwan Valley clash last year, will be posthumously awarded with Maha Vir Chakra on Republic Day, reported news agency ANI.
The 39-year-old colonel was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on 15 June 2020, amid violent clashes with Chinese.
Mahavir Chakra is the second-highest military decoration in India after Param Vir Chakra. The Indian Army top brass reportedly recommended Colonel Babu’s name for the honor.
“The (Indian Army’s) column successfully evicted the PLA OP from Y Nala and reached Patrolling Point 14 where a fierce skirmish broke out between the Indian Army and PLA troops. Col B Santosh Babu led from the front and his troops fought gallantly in hand-to-hand combat, causing heavy casualties to the PLA,” read the memorial laid down by the government for the soldiers who laid down their lives.
Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in May 2020, has been awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously, reported ANI.
Subedar Sanjeev Kumar will be awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award – Kirti Chakra – posthumously for eliminating one terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir on 4 April 2020.
(With inputs from ANI.)
