35 Delhi Police, 31 Army Personnel Among Gallantry Award Winners
Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry posthumously,
Gallantry awards were approved by President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of Independence Day.
Thirty-five Delhi Police personnel, including four women, have been conferred the Police Medal for their services, according to a list released by the police, reported PTI.
The Police Medal for Gallantry winners include Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manishi Chandra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Govind Sharma, Inspectors Vinay Kumar, Sanjay Gupta, Rajesh Kumar, Kailash Singh Bisht, Dharmender Kumar, Ravinder Joshi, Vinod Kumar Badola, sub-Inspectors Banay Singh, Devender Singh and Ajaibir Singh, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Shiv Mangal Yadav, Nissar Ahmed Shaik and Parvesh Rathi.
According to PTI, Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry posthumously, for along with his team, killing a Jaish-e-Mohammed militant, Saifullah, in 2007 in Jammu.
Special Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana, was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, reported PTI. He was lauded for heading presidential security and for his reported role in quelling February riots at Delhi gate, according to PTI.
Gallantry Awards for Defence Personnel
Thirty-one Army personnel too have been awarded the Sena (gallantry) medal, reported PTI.
Three Indian Army officers, Lt. Col. Krishan Singh Rawat from the elite Special Forces, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey. were awarded the Shaurya Chakra for counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI, citing the defence ministry.
Shaurya Chakra was also awarded to Wing Commander Vishak Nair.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.